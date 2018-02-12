Yukon Burglary Suspect Also Awaiting Trial For Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

A 20-year-old man named Tanner Watts is in jail after attempting to break into a Target store in Yukon.

A 20-year-old man named Tanner Watts is in jail after attempting to break into a Target store in Yukon. The incident caused a lockdown at the store and a hospital on Monday morning.

Four Target employees were inside the store when they heard glass breaking. The employees ran to a locked area, hid and called the police.

The Yukon Police Department arrived and arrested Watts on the scene. Initially, they were searching for a second suspect but later told News 9 that Watts was acting alone.

Watts has a criminal record.

Documents show in August 2017, he was charged with second degree burglary.

In September 2017, Watts was involved in a fatal hit and run crash. He is awaiting trial for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

After the burglary on Monday morning, Watts is now facing four more charges for second degree burglary, eluding police officers, possessing burglary implements, and destructing property.