Yukon Police Search For Would-Be Robber After Attempted Break-In

One person was arrested and another was on the run Monday morning after an attempted break-in at a Yukon Target, police said.

The attempted break-in happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Target on Garth Brooks Boulevard. Employees told police two people tried to break the glass doors with a large brick or rock.

One would-be robber was arrested at the scene while the other ran north toward the Integris Canadian Valley Hospital prompting the hospital to go into lockdown for a short time.

The arrested person told police they tried to break the glass to "see if the alarm would sound."

The suspect's vehicle was impounded.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.