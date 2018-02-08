Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead In NE OKC Home

A woman was found dead Wednesday evening in a northeast Oklahoma City home, police said.

Wanda Skanes, 64, was found dead in a home in the 1100 block of N Standish Avenue.

Police were called to the home about 5:55 p.m. by the victim's sister.

Investigators said Skanes appeared to have suffered "trauma consist with signs of homicide."

No arrests have been made at this time. This is the eighth homicide in 2018 in Oklahoma City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.