Firefighters Battle RV Fire Near Yukon

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after an RV fire Wednesday morning near Yukon.

The fire was reported after 7:50 a.m. near Interstate 40 and Mustang Road.

Firefighters said the fire was a fifth wheel RV at the Mustang Run RV Park. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.