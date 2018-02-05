John Mahoney, Best Known For Dad On ‘Frasier,’ Dies At 77 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

John Mahoney, Best Known For Dad On ‘Frasier,’ Dies At 77

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

 A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on “Frasier” has died. He was 77.

Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier and David Hyde Pierce’s Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of “Cheers,” aired from 1993 to 2004.

Mahoney’s recent roles included guest appearances on “Hot in Cleveland” and a 2015 episode of “Foyle’s War.”

The British-born Mahoney made Chicago his adopted hometown.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.