Logan County Man In Hospital After Deputy-Involved Shooting

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

State investigators are looking into this weekend's deputy-involved shooting in Logan County.

According to reports, a Logan County deputy shot a man in the hand after the deputy was called out Sunday afternoon to an Edmond address by the man's wife.

Deputies originally responded to the address near Bergamo Blvd and Savona Lane to find a man holding a knife up to his chin. 

The deputy involved shot the man in the hand when he felt the man was about to kill himself.

After the man was hit, he dropped the knife and  deputies had him taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.

He will later undergo a mental health evaluation.

OSBI is still investigating the shooting.

