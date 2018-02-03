OHP: Man Arrested Following Chase, Officer-Involved Shooting

A man is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

OHP says a traffic stop led to shots fired after police attempted to pull over Christopher Sells for failure to signal near the Hard Rock Casino around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Troopers say the chase ended when Sells lost control of his vehicle and ended up on a grassy shoulder after exiting the Will Rogers Turnpike near Verdigris.

Troopers say the Sells was not shot but treated for a minor injury at the scene before being booked into the Rogers County Jail.

He was arrested on multiple complaints, including possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and driving under the influence.

OHP says no troopers were injured.