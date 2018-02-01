Tony Allen Available, Will Thunder Pursue?

After being included in a trade to the Chicago Bulls, Tony Allen is expected to be released to free agency. That opens an intriguing possibility for a certain OKC-based team that is looking for an Andre Roberson replacement.

Allen has been an All-Defensive Team member six out of the past seven seasons, but he hasn’t played since Dec. 10 while recovering from a left leg fracture. A healthy Grindfather could be the closest thing to a Roberson clone out there.

He’s a little smaller than Roberson (6-foot-4 to 6-foot-7) but Allen would provide lockdown defense and can switch the 1-through-3. While he’s not going to bring much offense to the table, Allen is at least capable of hitting free throws and would probably be immune to a “Hack-a-Roberson” strategy.

Allen is averaging 4.7 points in his 14th NBA season out of Oklahoma State.