Tony Allen Available, Will Thunder Pursue? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tony Allen Available, Will Thunder Pursue?

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

After being included in a trade to the Chicago Bulls, Tony Allen is expected to be released to free agency. That opens an intriguing possibility for a certain OKC-based team that is looking for an Andre Roberson replacement.

Allen has been an All-Defensive Team member six out of the past seven seasons, but he hasn’t played since Dec. 10 while recovering from a left leg fracture. A healthy Grindfather could be the closest thing to a Roberson clone out there.

He’s a little smaller than Roberson (6-foot-4 to 6-foot-7) but Allen would provide lockdown defense and can switch the 1-through-3. While he’s not going to bring much offense to the table, Allen is at least capable of hitting free throws and would probably be immune to a “Hack-a-Roberson” strategy.

Allen is averaging 4.7 points in his 14th NBA season out of Oklahoma State.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.