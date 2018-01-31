Metro AT&T Customers Affected After Fiber Optic Line Cut

AT&T says land lines with the (405) area code and a (745) prefix will be affected after a fiber optic line was cut Wednesday.

According to the company, repairs are underway but there is no estimated time it will be fixed.

Customers in Oklahoma City, Yukon, Mustang and Wheatland will be affected. The 911 centers in those area have been notified.

A spokeswoman with AT&T released the following statement: