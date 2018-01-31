Metro AT&T Customers Affected After Fiber Optic Line Cut - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

AT&T says land lines with the (405) area code and a (745) prefix will be affected after a fiber optic line was cut Wednesday.

According to the company, repairs are underway but there is no estimated time it will be fixed.

Customers in Oklahoma City, Yukon, Mustang and Wheatland will be affected. The 911 centers in those area have been notified.

A spokeswoman with AT&T released the following statement: 

"We are aware of a fiber cut caused by a road construction crew that may be affecting service for some of our wireline customers in the area west of the airport. Our technicians are on site and working to repair the cable as quickly as possible."

