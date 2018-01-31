OKCPS Chief Of Staff To Be Acting Superintendent After Lora's Re - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPS Chief Of Staff To Be Acting Superintendent After Lora's Resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Aurora Lora is out as superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools. 

The school board unanimously accepted her resignation at a meeting Tuesday night.

The decision came after two hours of deliberation from board members.

Chair of the Board Paula Lewis wouldn't take questions at the meeting but did issue a statement on the decision.

"OKCPS thanks Superintendent Lora for her service and wishes her well," Lewis said.

In the meantime, Chief of Staff Rebecca Kay will be acting superintendent.

Lora officially replaced former superintendent Rob Neu in July 2016

Her resignation comes about a week after she posted on Facebook about the frustrations of her job.

She later removed the post and followed it up with an apology.

"When you go on social media as a superintendent and criticize your employer, there's really no coming back from that, so I told her she made the right decision," said Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers President Ed Allen.

Lora's resignation goes into effect as of Thursday.

The next school board meeting is set for February 12.

