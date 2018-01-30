13-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Fatal NW OKC House Fire

A 13-year-old girl, who was injured in a fatal NW Oklahoma City house fire on Monday, has died, according to a family friend.

A grandmother, Calletana Munoz, died at the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Officials say eight people were pulled from the blaze in the 1600 block of NW 1st Street. The fire started at the front of the house and was reported shortly after 6:45 a.m. Monday

The home next door to the burning home was evacuated due to the proximity of the burning home.

Firefighters rescued three people, one adult and two children. Five people, three adults and two children, were able escape the home before fire crews arrived.

Five people were treated at the scene. Munoz, the 13-year-old fatal victim and a 15-year-old were all hospitalized. The most recent update on the 15-year-old was that they remained in critical condition.

Frank Balderrrama lives across the street and has known the family for over 20 years.

Balderrrama said, "Everybody loves them. They're a good family."

The cause of the fire is not known. Fire officials said the home did not have a working smoke detector.

Friends started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family. If you would like to donate click here.