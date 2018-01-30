13-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Fatal NW OKC House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

13-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Fatal NW OKC House Fire

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 13-year-old girl, who was injured in a fatal NW Oklahoma City house fire on Monday, has died, according to a family friend. 

A grandmother, Calletana Munoz, died at the hospital on Monday afternoon. 

Officials say eight people were pulled from the blaze  in the 1600 block of NW 1st Street. The fire started at the front of the house and was reported shortly after 6:45 a.m. Monday

The home next door to the burning home was evacuated due to the proximity of the burning home. 

Firefighters rescued three people, one adult and two children. Five people, three adults and two children, were able escape the home before fire crews arrived.

Five people were treated at the scene. Munoz, the 13-year-old fatal victim and a 15-year-old were all hospitalized. The most recent update on the 15-year-old was that they remained in critical condition. 

Frank Balderrrama lives across the street and has known the family for over 20 years.

Balderrrama said, "Everybody loves them. They're a good family."

The cause of the fire is not known. Fire officials said the home did not have a working smoke detector.

Friends started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family. If you would like to donate click here

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.