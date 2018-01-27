Society Of Women Engineers Inspires Area Students

A group of budding engineers is spending the weekend learning from the industry's finest.

The Society of Women Engineers hosted girls in grades 6 through 8 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel Saturday.

The girls got hands-on engineering experience by doing different activities and meeting real women engineers.

They also learned about careers, scholarships, and college admission.

A professional race car driver spoke to the group about why it's important to have more ladies in engineering.

"These girls are so excited. It's very, very different because usually in a mixed group you see a lot of robotics clubs at schools, a lot of work groups at schools, woodshops, tech shops, where they're dealing with S.T.E.M. kinds of activities, it's all men. You put one girl in there and they react totally different,” said Ariel Biggs with the Society of Women Engineers.

Organizers hope events like this will inspire more young girls to become engineers.