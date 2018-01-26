Police Identify Suspect, Officer Involved In NW OKC Shooting

The man and officer involved in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting were identified Friday morning.

Officer Mark List was assisting a motorist about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on NW 23 near Brookline Avenue when heard a disturbance, police said.

List confronted Jason Daniel Smith, 36, who is accused of shooting at the officer.

Police said List returned fire and hit Smith.

Smith was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive from his injuries.

List was not injured in the incident and has been placed on administrative leave. He has four years of service with the Oklahoma City Police Department.