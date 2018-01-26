1 Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police officers were in the middle of helping a motorist when they responded to a nearby disturbance.

According to law enforcement, that's when one officer was shot at just before 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City police returned fire near the area of NW 23rd and Brookline.

The officer involved was not hurt.

Police are working to determine the exact number of shots fired or how many times the suspect was hit.

News 9 is working on getting an updated condition and name of the suspect as well as the status of the officer.

Oklahoma City police are currently investigating.

