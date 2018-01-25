Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC

Police are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in NW Oklahoma City. According to police, the incident happened at NW 23rd and Brookline.

News 9 was told the officer was in the area helping a motorist and then responded to a disturbance nearby. Once contact was made with the suspect, the suspect fired at the officer and the officer then returned fire.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. The officer was not shot.

