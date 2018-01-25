Motorcycle Involved In Crash In Far SW OKC

First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving a three-wheeled vehicle in far southwestern Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the crash in the area of State Highway 152 and S. Council Road. According to reports, the driver of a Polaris Slingshot was struck by a piece of metal that flew off a semi. The collision was minor and no one was seriously injured.

The crash did not cause any traffic issues.