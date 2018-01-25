Officials Conduct Annual Homeless Census In OKC

The annual homeless census, or Point in Time Count and Outreach, takes place Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Participating teams will be going out throughout the city starting Thursday morning gathering data. They will also be giving out hygiene kits and things like coats and gloves.

According to the Homeless Alliance, part of the requirement for communities that receive Department of Housing is that they conduct the survey at least once every two years.

The Homeless Alliance is teaming up with the City and the Coalition to End Poverty to conduct the survey.

The results of last year's survey identified 1,368 homeless people in Oklahoma City and even the actual population is estimated to be four to five times larger.

The aim of the survey is to identify trends and plan services and housing programs.

These numbers are hard to gather but one other stat to put things into perspective, last school year the Oklahoma City Public School District reported 5,475 homeless students enrolled.