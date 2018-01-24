4-Month-Old Safe After Being Taken By Mother In OKC

Police say a 4-month-old is now safe and in DHS custody after being taken by the mother Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

According to the report, 4-month-old Tamar Kelley was last seen in the company of her mother, 35-year-old Leeanne Kelley, in northeast Oklahoma City on Tuesday, January 23.

Police said a warrant was issued for Kelley's arrest for child stealing.

News 9 picked up the arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon at the Oklahoma County courthouse.

According to the warrant, DHS had a “pick-up order” to place the baby in protective custody. The DHS workers said they coordinated with Kelley, but when they arrived at the family’s home, the baby’s grandmother said Kelley had taken the child.

The warrant also says Tamar is believed to be in danger because a family member has been accused of sex crime in the past.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said Leeanne Kelley was taken into custody, and Tamar was safe and in DHS custody.