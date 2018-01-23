Sooners Take Aim At No. 5 Kansas Tonight

Lincoln Riley has hired assistant coach Shane Beamer, who served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the last two seasons.More >>
Lincoln Riley has hired assistant coach Shane Beamer, who served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the last two seasons.More >>
Trae Young and the No. 12 Sooners have another huge opportunity to pick up a top 10 win against fifth-ranked Kansas tonight.More >>
Trae Young and the No. 12 Sooners have another huge opportunity to pick up a top 10 win against fifth-ranked Kansas tonight.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Just one of the Thunder’s “Big 3” will be playing in the 2018 NBA All-Star game and it’s last year’s MVP.More >>
Just one of the Thunder’s “Big 3” will be playing in the 2018 NBA All-Star game and it’s last year’s MVP.More >>
Lincoln Riley has hired assistant coach Shane Beamer, who served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the last two seasons.More >>
Lincoln Riley has hired assistant coach Shane Beamer, who served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the last two seasons.More >>
Trae Young and the No. 12 Sooners have another huge opportunity to pick up a top 10 win against fifth-ranked Kansas tonight.More >>
Trae Young and the No. 12 Sooners have another huge opportunity to pick up a top 10 win against fifth-ranked Kansas tonight.More >>
Could Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph wind up on teams in the same division in the NFL?More >>
Could Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph wind up on teams in the same division in the NFL?More >>