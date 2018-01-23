Metro Officers On Look Out For Serial Robber

We are now in day two of the search for a suspected serial armed robber.

Police across the metro are looking for a person thought to be behind several hotel hold-ups.

This video is taken from a robbery in Moore.

Covering his face with a T-shirt and a sock over his hand, police say this man ran into two Moore hotels and demanded money.

They think he used the sock in an attempt to conceal what could be a handgun.

While the employee is visibly startled, he complies with the robber's demands and is not injured.

The suspect appears to be of slim build and about 160 pounds.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver or gray four-door vehicle with tinted windows.

Police say in each of these robberies his face was covered with the same T-shirt and he had a sock over his hand.