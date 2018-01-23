Metro Officers On Look Out For Serial Robber - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Officers On Look Out For Serial Robber

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

We are now in day two of the search for a suspected serial armed robber.

Police across the metro are looking for a person thought to be behind several hotel hold-ups

This video is taken from a robbery in Moore. 

Covering his face with a T-shirt and a sock over his hand, police say this man ran into two Moore hotels and demanded money. 

They think he used the sock in an attempt to conceal what could be a handgun. 

While the employee is visibly startled, he complies with the robber's demands and is not injured. 

The suspect appears to be of slim build and about 160 pounds.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver or gray four-door vehicle with tinted windows. 

Police say in each of these robberies his face was covered with the same T-shirt and he had a sock over his hand. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.