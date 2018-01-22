Metro Law Officers Investigate Several Hotel Robberies

Several metro police departments are investigating a string of robberies overnight in the Oklahoma City area.

In all, law officers said there have been six robberies and one attempted robbery at several hotels.

Oklahoma City police said they are investigating three robberies. Officers also said there were two robberies in Moore, and one attempted robbery and one successful robbery in Midwest City.

These robberies all happened along the Interstate 35 and Interstate 40 corridor.

The suspect description was a black male wearing a blue mask with a black handgun. He was last seen driving a black BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.