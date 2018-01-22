Child Finds Break-In Suspect Sleeping On Victim’s Couch

Bizarre enough to be a dream, Tia Smith's 9-year-old son found a stranger had forced his way inside their Northwest OKC apartment Saturday morning.

“My son came upstairs and he was just like, ‘Mama there’s a white man asleep on the couch,’” Smith said. She flew down the stairs and sure enough, she saw feet dangling off the arm of her couch and a man she'd never seen was passed out.

“I was yelling I was like, ‘What the hell are you doing in here?’ He was not moving,” Smith explained.

She said she even kicked him and hit him in the face.

“That’s when I told my kids, just go upstairs,” she told News 9. “Because I didn’t know, maybe, if he was going to get up. But if he would’ve gotten up, I would’ve been ready for him.”

Police arrested the suspect 31-year-old Rodney Gene Adams. Jail records show he was being held for breaking and entering, among other complaints.

Officers said he appeared "highly intoxicated."

Tia's 8-year-old and 16-month old were also home at the time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

But Adams left behind damage to the family's front door. Smith said it's not secure and still needs repair.

“I want it fixed and ready to move,” she added.

News 9 stopped by the office of her apartment complex, and they told us they've ordered a part to fix her door.