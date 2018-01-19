Evaluation Ordered For Boy Charged In Chandler Crossbow Death

A Lincoln County judge orders a psychological evaluation for a 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 10-year-old boy last year.

The death happened in Chandler, about 40 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

The court says the evaluation of Shane Brooks will determine how his case should be handled.

In November, prosecutors charged Brooks as an adult, making him one of the youngest ever to be charged as an adult in Oklahoma with first-degree murder.

Shane Brooks next court appearance is scheduled for February 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.