Weather Prompts Delay In I-235 Road Work Closure

NEWS

Weather Prompts Delay In I-235 Road Work Closure

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The shutdown of Interstate 235, or Broadway Extension, will not be happening Friday evening as anticipated

While work on the multi-million dollar project is moving along, ODOT says Mother Nature isn't cooperating. 

Blame it on the Oklahoma wind. The stakes are just too high for engineers to take any chances. Being moved at a snail's pace are those two massive trusses. 

It's the most nerve-racking and labor intensive step in the off Broadway project. 

ODOT's Terri Angier said once the trusses or the railroad bridge replacement is hoisted onto a 15 foot tall conveyer belt, the structure will be equivalent to a six story building. She said winds over 20 miles an hour risk tipping it. 

Now, the project is rescheduled for next weekend, but it's not guaranteed to happen. It all hinges on the weather. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
