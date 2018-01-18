Crews Battle Wildfire In NE OKC

Crews are responded to a wildfire in NE Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters are on scene of a wildfire at 11901 N Eastern. Approximately five acres have burned.

TAC 2: On scene of a five-acre grass fire...11901 N. Eastern. Fire approaching a row of cedar trees. More brush pumpers are responding to assist now. 2:59 p.m. BF — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 18, 2018

The fire was under control around 3:15 p.m.