Police: Two Bartlesville Officers Injured, Suspect Shot

Two Bartlesville Police officers and a woman were injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home Wednesday evening.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says at about 9:30 p.m., officers were serving a search warrant for drugs at a home in the 1600 block of South Maple.

He says after knocking and making entry into the home, police took a man into custody. That is when a woman, who was also in the home fired a gun at the officers.

"Encountered one suspect. He had went down to the ground and they were in the process of taking him into custody, when somebody started firing a weapon from one of the rooms," Captain Jay Hastings said.

Captain Hastings says an officer returned fire, wounding her. He says the woman was taken to the Bartlesville hospital where she is believed to be in critical condition.

Two officers also received non life-threatening injuries. Captain Hastings says one officer had "facial injuries" and the other was injured in the leg.

Captain Hastings says the woman is believed to be the mother of the man taken into custody.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation of the shooting.