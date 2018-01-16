Social Media Tips Lead To Arrest In Canadian County Rape Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Social Media Tips Lead To Arrest In Canadian County Rape Case

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Social media tips led investigators to arrest a suspect portrayed in sketch released by Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, late last week.   

The 17-year-old victim told authorities she accepted a ride from the suspect because she was running late for work. The victim gave investigators details of her ordeal and offered a detailed description of her attacker.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office immediately issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) and say that within a matter of hours they had received information about the suspect.

By 10 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 11, authorities say that person, identified as 20-year-old Hoang Vinh Huy Tran, was arrested in Wichita, Kansas. Canadian County Sheriff’s traveled to the jail on Jan 12 to interview him.

Tran waived extradition to Oklahoma on Tuesday. He is currently in the Sedgwick County Jail awaiting transfer back to Canadian County.

