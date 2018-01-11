Canadian Co. Sheriff's Office Releases Sketch Of Rape Suspect

Authorities in Canadian County have released a sketch of an alleged rape suspect.

According to the report, the 17-year-old victim was in the area of SW 29th Street and S. Robinson Avenue, walking to her job at a fast food restaurant in Bricktown, when the suspect offered her a ride. The victim told police she agreed because she was running late.

Once in the car, the victim said the suspect drove away from Bricktown and toward the Yukon area. She said he told her he wanted to have sex with her and that he’d kill her if she tried to get away. According to the victim, the suspect would alternate between driving a way and pulling over to secluded areas to attempt to assault the teen. She also told police the suspect was armed with a knife.

The victim managed to escape when the suspect tried to stop near N. Gregory Road and W. Hefner Road. She told police she hid in a wooded area for more than an hour before running to a neighborhood home to seek help.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Chinese male, approximately 5’6” tall and weighing 150 pounds. They say he’s 21 years old with brown eyes and black hair with shaved sides and a mohawk top.

Authorities say the suspect has a large tattoo of an owl on the inside of his left arm, from the elbow to the wrist. The owl is brown with a black outline and gold eyes. The suspect is said to have numerous pimples on his face, chest and back. He is left handed and spoke with a Chinese accent and a lisp.

He was last seen driving a late-model silver Subaru or Nissan sedan, with a black interior and a “Bob Moore” tag on the front of the vehicle.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly stated he had moved from Wichita, Kansas to Oklahoma City, and lived in the Yukon area.

Details of the crime were not released. If you have any information regarding this person’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Canadian County Sheriff’s office, criminal investigations division, at (405) 262-3434.