Bodies Of Water Not Safe To Walk Or Play On In Recent Temps

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The return of plunging temperatures means area ponds and lakes could freeze over but are fire officials and first responders say that’s only what it looks like. They say it doesn’t get cold enough for long enough in Oklahoma for thick enough ice to form to support a person’s weight.

In Edmond, Charles Haskell Elementary Principal Dayna Hamilton Friday said she had to shoo as many as 20 kids from a nearby retention pond last Friday after school.

“I had one middle schooler try to tell me, 'I wasn’t on the ice,'" Hamilton said. She then responded to the child, "'I don’t want to argue with you. Get home! This is not safe! Go home!' But everyone else was just like, 'Ahhh,' and they just all ran home real fast.”

Last Saturday, firefighters in Tulsa had to rescue a teen who had fallen through the ice while trying to walk across a pond.

