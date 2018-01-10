Reports: Sooner Strength Coach Jerry Schmidt Going To Texas A&M

Longtime strength coach Jerry Schmidt is leaving the Sooners for the same position on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M staff, according to multiple reports.

Schmidt has been with the Sooners for 18 years as the Director of Sports Enhancement and has worked with three Heisman Trophy winners – Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford and Jason White – in that span.

Schmidt has also worked with former Heisman winners Danny Wuerffel (Florida), Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Tim Brown (Notre Dame) in his career and has national title rings from OU, Notre Dame and Florida.