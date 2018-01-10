Reports: Sooner Strength Coach Jerry Schmidt Going To Texas A&M - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Reports: Sooner Strength Coach Jerry Schmidt Going To Texas A&M

Posted: Updated:
Norman -

Longtime strength coach Jerry Schmidt is leaving the Sooners for the same position on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M staff, according to multiple reports.

Schmidt has been with the Sooners for 18 years as the Director of Sports Enhancement and has worked with three Heisman Trophy winners – Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford and Jason White – in that span.

Schmidt has also worked with former Heisman winners Danny Wuerffel (Florida), Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Tim Brown (Notre Dame) in his career and has national title rings from OU, Notre Dame and Florida.

  • OUMore>>

  • Reports: Sooner Strength Coach Jerry Schmidt Going To Texas A&M

    Reports: Sooner Strength Coach Jerry Schmidt Going To Texas A&M

    Longtime strength coach Jerry Schmidt is leaving the Sooners for the same position on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M staff, according to multiple reports. Schmidt has been with the Sooners for 18 years as the Director of Sports Enhancement and has worked with three Heisman Trophy winners – Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford and Jason White – in that span. Schmidt has also worked with former Heisman winners Danny Wuerffel (Florida), Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Tim Br...More >>
    Longtime strength coach Jerry Schmidt is leaving the Sooners for the same position on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M staff, according to multiple reports. Schmidt has been with the Sooners for 18 years as the Director of Sports Enhancement and has worked with three Heisman Trophy winners – Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford and Jason White – in that span. Schmidt has also worked with former Heisman winners Danny Wuerffel (Florida), Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Tim Br...More >>

  • Lincoln Riley, Kenneth Murray Honored By FWAA

    Lincoln Riley, Kenneth Murray Honored By FWAA

    Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Kenneth Murray are two of the three Big 12 Conference representatives on the FWAA First-Year All-America Team.

    More >>

    Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Kenneth Murray are two of the three Big 12 Conference representatives on the FWAA First-Year All-America Team.

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.