Medical Marijuana Will Be Voted On Later This Year

OU star gymnast and former Team USA gymnastics member Maggie Nichols said she was abused for years by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.More >>
OU star gymnast and former Team USA gymnastics member Maggie Nichols said she was abused for years by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.More >>
One of the most controversial topics Oklahoma voters will weigh in on this year is the legalization of medical marijuana in the state.More >>
One of the most controversial topics Oklahoma voters will weigh in on this year is the legalization of medical marijuana in the state.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.