OCPD Releases Video Of Person Of Interest In Murder Case

By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police released video on Thursday of a man detectives need to identify and locate. The person was spotted at a metro convenience store the same day a man was gunned down in a parking lot last month, near Northwest 10th and Blackwelder  

It was just before noon on December 19, Barry Thomas, 29, was shot to death.

“I ran outside to check his pulse,” said Alden Lewis, witness. “And see if he was breathing but he had already passed away at that point.”

Lewis told News 9 the day of the shooting, the gunman was a black man wearing a black coat. He recalled hearing several gun shots.

“As soon as I heard the shots I seen some guy running across the street into that field,” said Lewis. “He turned around and fired three more shots at the store.”

The same day, a man walked into a metro convenience store. Police do not know his identity or whereabouts. Detectives want to interview him and think someone out there will recognize him.

“Anyone who knows who he is,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “We want to hear from them.”

The store where the shooting happened now appears to be closed and a small memorial has been placed on the street corner for the victim.  

“A very busy intersection or busy area of town,” said Knight. “And he was shot in broad daylight.”  

If you have information about this case call the OCPD homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.  

