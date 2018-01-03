Classes Canceled Thursday At Capitol Hill High School

Classes have been canceled Thursday for students at Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OKCPS officials announced via a press release Wednesday afternoon.

"Because of the extended extremely low temperatures, we have experienced some isolated heating issues at Capitol Hill High School affecting the cafeteria, kitchen and a few classrooms. Although there is heat in the building for teachers and staff, we have opted to cancel classes for students to allow our district teams and contractors the opportunity to complete all repairs and cleanup activities, and to ensure our students are able to return to a safe learning environment."

Chief Communications Officer Beth Harrison said all school staff should report to work as usual.

An update will be provided Thursday on when students will return to class.