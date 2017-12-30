Arts Council Oklahoma City Preparing For Opening Night

The New Year’s Eve event is expected to draw upwards of 30,000 people downtown Sunday.

Preparations began Friday afternoon at Bicentennial Park, but many decorations aren’t put up until the last minute.

“It's the largest New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Oklahoma City,” Lindsey Pendleton, communications director for the Arts Council, said.

Pendleton says visitors should prepare for the cold, and perhaps a bigger crowd. According to organizer Justin Newton, Thunder fans will be encouraged to attend Opening Night after the game.

“They're giving these LED wristbands that are going to light up with their light show during the game,” Newton said.

The wristbands will also coordinate with Opening Night.

“They're going to encourage all of those people to come over here and those wristbands will be activated at our finale show,” Newton said.

Safety will be handled by Oklahoma City Police. Throughout the afternoon Sunday, Walker Avenue will be closed for several blocks late in the afternoon for the 5k race.

Parking for nighttime celebrations will be available on the street and in garages.

Tickets for Opening Night can be purchased ahead of time at 7-Eleven stores in the city, the Museum of Art, MidFirst Banks, and Plenty Mercantile.