Convenience Store Robbed Twice In Two Days

Oklahoma City police are investigating an armed robbery at a metro gas station that has been robbed twice in two days.

READ RELATED STORY: Police Investigate Armed Robbery in North OKC

An armed robbery took place early Thursday morning at a Circle K along Britton Road and Broadway Extension.

The clerk described the suspect as a large Hispanic man with a large tribal tattoo the wraps around his face. He was driving a red SUV.

The suspect went inside the convenience store and started a conversation with the clerk. When all the other customers in the store left, he showed the clerk a shotgun, and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect said that he would not shoot if the clerk gave him money.

The clerk said the suspect explained he was a nice guy but said "times are tough"

The suspect got away with about $100, four packs of cigarettes and a bag of skittles, police said.

The Clerk believes the suspect went southbound on Broadway Extension.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.