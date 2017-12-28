Convenience Store Robbed Twice In Two Days - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Convenience Store Robbed Twice In Two Days

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are investigating an armed robbery at a metro gas station that has been robbed twice in two days.

An armed robbery took place early Thursday morning at a Circle K along Britton Road and Broadway Extension.

The clerk described the suspect as a large Hispanic man with a large tribal tattoo the wraps around his face. He was driving a red SUV.

The suspect went inside the convenience store and started a conversation with the clerk. When all the other customers in the store left, he showed the clerk a shotgun, and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect said that he would not shoot if the clerk gave him money.

The clerk said the suspect explained he was a nice guy but said "times are tough"

The suspect got away with about $100, four packs of cigarettes and a bag of skittles, police said.

The Clerk believes the suspect went southbound on Broadway Extension.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
