Police Investigate Armed Robbery In North OKC

Oklahoma City police are searching for a robber who held up a metro gas station.

It happened about midnight along Britton Road and the Broadway Extension.

Police only have a vague description of the robber.

Just a few hours ago, Oklahoma City police's Air One was scouring the area surrounding the Circle K.

Police responded after workers told police a black male entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

Police told News 9 the man covered his face with a blue Thunder jacket. Police believe the suspect ran away.

No one was injured.

There are surveillance cameras both in and outside of the store and police are expected to review that footage later.