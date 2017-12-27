Police Investigating NW OKC Shooting

One person was shot Wednesday in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

An officer was flagged down by a woman who said her husband had been shot.

One person was shot in the arm. Officers determined the shooting was a result of a home invasion.

One robber had a handgun and broke into a downstairs apartment when a neighbor from the apartment above went downstairs to investigate.

Police said one of the robbers used a stolen shotgun from the apartment to shoot the neighbor.

Paramedics took the gunshot victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

The woman told police two black males were the shooters.

