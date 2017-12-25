Thunder Fans On Houston Rockets Match-Up - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Fans On Houston Rockets Match-Up

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Don’t look now, but here comes the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team won its 5th straight game by beating James Harden and the Houston Rockets, 112-107 Christmas night.

The Rockets still have the best record in the NBA, but Thunder Super Fan John “Bling” Thunder Boy Wonder predicted a Thunder-win Monday three hours before Monday night’s game.

“Just stay Thundered up, play your part, let em’ be in their lane, and we’ll just see how it comes out ,” Bling chuckled in Edmond Monday afternoon. 

John Bling may be on to something, on November 22, hours before the Thunder hosted Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors, Thunderboy Wonder also forecasted a Thunder win. “You have to stay Thundered up no matter what!” he said.

