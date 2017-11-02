Astros Top Dodgers To Win First World Series In Franchise Histor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Astros Top Dodgers To Win First World Series In Franchise History

By Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -

George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy Wednesday night, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.

Playing for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and wearing an H Strong logo on their jerseys, the Astros brought home the prize that had eluded them since they started out in 1962 as the Colt .45s.

Springer led off the evening with a double against Yu Darvish, and soon it was 2-0. Springer hit his fifth homer -- tying the mark set by Reggie Jackson and matched by Chase Utley -- when he connected for a record fourth game in a row, making it 5-0 in the second inning.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch pulled starter Lance McCullers in the third soon after the curveballer crazily plunked his fourth batter of the game. Winner Charlie Morton pitched the final four innings.

