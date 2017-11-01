Earthquake Rattles In Kingfisher County

A day after several earthquakes were reported in Kingfisher County, another earthquake struck in about the same area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.5-magnitude earthquake happened about 8:19 a.m. Wednesday. Its epicenter was reported more than one mile south of Jacks, 25 miles south of Enid, 29 miles west, northwest of Guthrie and 44 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than half a mile deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.