Earthquake Rattles In Kingfisher County

President Trump called for Congress to immediately begin working to eliminate the diversity visa lottery program in his first remarks since the terror attack in New York City that killed eight individuals and injured an additional 11 on Monday.More >>
President Trump called for Congress to immediately begin working to eliminate the diversity visa lottery program in his first remarks since the terror attack in New York City that killed eight individuals and injured an additional 11 on Monday.More >>
The BOK Center announced Wednesday that U2 will be starting their North American tour at the Tulsa venue.More >>
The BOK Center announced Wednesday that U2 will be starting their North American tour at the Tulsa venue.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!