Earthquakes Shake Kingfisher County

Two earthquakes rattled Tuesday morning in parts of Kingfisher County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The first earthquake was a 4.1 magnitude and happened about 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. Its epicenter was less than one mile east, southeast of Jacks, about 24 miles south of Enid, 29 miles west, northwest of Guthrie and 45 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.

The second earthquake was a 3.0 magnitude. It was reported shortly before 7:20 a.m. Its epicenter was less than a mile from Jacks, about 24 miles south of Enid, 28 miles west, northwest of Guthrie and 44 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.

Both earthquakes were less than two miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported after either quake.