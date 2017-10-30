Bobcat's Kitty Litter Cake

Ingredients:

Sassy Mama note: I buy my litter box cake utensils at the Dollar Store and run them through the dishwasher before using!

Directions:

Add blue food coloring as your pulse till the cookies turn a bluefish green color.

Pulse the all of the cookies in a food processor or blender until they are a fine dust.

Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool.

Prepare the cake mixes according to package instructions in a large baking sheet pan.

To prepare the cake:

Crumble the cake into the bottom of the NEW AND CLEAN litter box.

Stir in the prepared pudding into the crumbled cake until combined. It will be lumpy.

Sprinkle the cookie dust over the top.

To make the "poops" microwave the unwrapped Tootsie Rolls for 5-10 seconds. Carefully form into poo's. Be imaginative. Kids love this!