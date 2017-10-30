Bobcat’s Kitty Litter Cake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bobcat’s Kitty Litter Cake

Bobcat's Kitty Litter Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 boxes German chocolate cake mix
  • 1 package Oreo vanilla sandwich cookies
  • 1 cup prepared vanilla pudding (Jell-O or Snack Pan brand)
  • A few drops blue food coloring
  • 12 small Tootsie Rolls or equivalent
  • 1 new cat-litter box
  • 1 new pooper scooper

Sassy Mama note: I buy my litter box cake utensils at the Dollar Store and run them through the dishwasher before using!

Directions:

  1. Prepare the cake mixes according to package instructions in a large baking sheet pan.
  2. Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool.
  3. Pulse the all of the cookies in a food processor or blender until they are a fine dust. 
  4. Add blue food coloring as your pulse till the cookies turn a bluefish green color.

To prepare the cake:

  1. Crumble the cake into the bottom of the NEW AND CLEAN litter box.
  2. Stir in the prepared pudding into the crumbled cake until combined. It will be lumpy.
  3. Sprinkle the cookie dust over the top.
  4. To make the "poops" microwave the unwrapped Tootsie Rolls for 5-10 seconds. Carefully form into poo's. Be imaginative. Kids love this!
  5. Serve with a NEW AND CLEAN kitty scooper.

