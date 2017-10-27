Report: OKC Among Top Changed US Metro Areas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Report: OKC Among Top Changed US Metro Areas

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City has been named one of the top U.S. metro areas that have changed the most over the past 10 years.

Sales tax financed capital improvement programs, like MAPS in Oklahoma City, has brought a lot of changes.

Some of them may be responsible for Oklahoma City being ranked 11th on this list.

Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth Texas top the list put together through an analysis by MagnifyMoney, a subsidiary of Lending Tree.

MagnifyMoney looked at nine factors including: commute times, building permits, median age, employment, income, house prices, rent, crime rate and recent moves.

With those factors in mind MagnifyMoney calculated the change over the past ten years and assigned a score on a 100 point scale, Oklahoma came in at number 11 with a change score of 81.4.

OKC's highest ranked changes were income and recent moves, it's lowest ranked changes were resident age.

Birmingham, Alabama, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are among the 10 U.S. cities that changed the least in 10 years, according to the same study.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.