Report: OKC Among Top Changed US Metro Areas

Oklahoma City has been named one of the top U.S. metro areas that have changed the most over the past 10 years.

Sales tax financed capital improvement programs, like MAPS in Oklahoma City, has brought a lot of changes.

Some of them may be responsible for Oklahoma City being ranked 11th on this list.

Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth Texas top the list put together through an analysis by MagnifyMoney, a subsidiary of Lending Tree.

MagnifyMoney looked at nine factors including: commute times, building permits, median age, employment, income, house prices, rent, crime rate and recent moves.

With those factors in mind MagnifyMoney calculated the change over the past ten years and assigned a score on a 100 point scale, Oklahoma came in at number 11 with a change score of 81.4.

OKC's highest ranked changes were income and recent moves, it's lowest ranked changes were resident age.

Birmingham, Alabama, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are among the 10 U.S. cities that changed the least in 10 years, according to the same study.