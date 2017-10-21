DOC Correctional Officer Charged With Rape, Lewd Acts With A Chi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

DOC Correctional Officer Charged With Rape, Lewd Acts With A Child Under 16

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections and Oklahoma City police have arrested a correctional officer for 11 felony counts, including first-degree rape and forcible oral sodomy.

Cpl. Christopher Adams, 46 was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, Friday. Adams faces one count of first-degree rape; eight counts of lewd, indecent acts with a child under 16, and two counts of forcible oral sodomy. 

"We are not aware of any other potential victims. If there are any, we encourage them to come forward," said DOC Director, Joe Allbaugh. 

The agency removed Adams from having contact with the public and inmates at Mabel Basset Correctional Center in McLoud, immediately following charges by the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office.

“We have cooperated and will continue to assist in any way we can with this investigation,” Allbaugh said.

Adams joined DOC in November, 2014.

