Murder Charge Filed Against OKC Foster Parent Accused Of Shaking Baby

A murder charge was filed against the foster father accused of fatally injuring a 10-week-old baby boy.

The charge for first-degree murder was filed on Thursday against 24-year-old Austin Davis.

According to police, Davis was caring for 10-week-old Jacob and another baby, when he admitted he shook Jacob when he wouldn’t stop crying. Jacob was taken to the hospital on Aug. 8 in critical condition.

Hospital staff alerted police to some suspicious injuries on Jacob’s body Davis was arrested on Oct. 12 on a complaint of child abuse.

Later, on Oct. 13, Jacob’s biological parents, who were granted full custody from a judge, decided to remove the baby from life support.

After Jacob passed away, charges were upgraded to murder against Davis, and his bond was removed. He remains behind bars at the Oklahoma County Jail.