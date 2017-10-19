High Speed Chase In SE OKC Ends In Crash, One Arrest

An overnight police chase ended in a car crash and one arrest early Thursday morning in SE Oklahoma City, police said.

What began as a attempted traffic stop on I-240 near Pennsylvania Ave., quickly escalated into a a high speed chase with the suspect driving up to 110 mph.

Police said they believe the car the suspect was driving was stolen.

Police followed the suspect for about 20 miles until he crashed out near Newalla, officers said.

Around 3:30 a.m. the suspect crashed near the intersection of SE 89th Street and McDonald Rd.

Oklahoma City police said four people where inside the car and three of them were held against their will. The driver of the car was arrested.