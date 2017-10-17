Crews Douse House Fire In SW OKC

Crews are responding to a reported house fire in SW Oklahoma City, Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of SW 50th Street around 12:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters said there were visible flames.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

