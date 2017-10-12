3.1 Magnitude Quake Felt Across The Metro

A small earthquake rattled residents around the metro, Thursday morning.

Several residents in Edmond and Oklahoma City reported feeling the rumbling, just before 10 a.m.

The 3.1 magnitude temblor stuck at approximately 9:45 a.m., near the community of Witcher, Okla., about 6.5 miles to the southeast of Edmond, at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.