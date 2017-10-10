U-Haul Balks At OKC Offer For Bricktown Parking Lot

U-Haul’s area vice president is speaking out about a battle with Oklahoma City over the company’s Bricktown parking lot.
OKC is going through eminent domain proceedings to acquire U-Haul’s parking lot to permanently connect Oklahoma Avenue between OKC Boulevard and Reno Ave.
U-Haul says putting the parking lot on the other side of the building and reconfiguring the building will cost a lot more than what the city is offering. U-Haul claims moving utilities and remodeling the entire first floor of the building will run around $4.8 million.
“We brought contractors in, completed construction drawings and that’s what the bids were based off of,” says U-Haul Area V.P. Brett Hogan.
Hogan says the city has offered $1 million to move the parking lot and reconfigure the inside of the building.
"I'm not for sure that they've really dug into the building and did a really good estimate," says Hogan.
While the eminent domain process goes on, the city has opened a detour to go around the U-Haul parking lot on Oklahoma Avenue.
