Jury Selection To Begin For Suspect In MWC Cold Case

Jury selection is expected to get underway for the man accused of killing a young girl in 1997.

Kirsten Hatfield vanished from her home in Midwest City and has never been found. Anthony Palma is accused of kidnapping the girl from her home and killing her.

While her body was never found, Palma was arrested in 2015 after DNA testing connected him to evidence at the crime scene.

Palma lived two doors down from the victim in 1997.

His blood was found on the girl's bedroom window sill and on her ripped underwear, which was recovered in the backyard of her home.

He was questioned about the girl's disappearance both in 1997 and again in 2015.

He said both times he was home the night of the incident, but denied knowing the victim or her mother.

According to Palma's attorney, Palma attempted suicide in November 2015 while in the Oklahoma County jail.

The trial is expected to last a week.

Hatfield's mother is expected to be present.