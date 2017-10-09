Jury Selection To Begin For Suspect In MWC Cold Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Jury Selection To Begin For Suspect In MWC Cold Case

Posted: Updated:
Accused child killer Anthony Palma is in court Thursday, February 23, 2017.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Jury selection is expected to get underway for the man accused of killing a young girl in 1997.

Kirsten Hatfield vanished  from her home in Midwest City and has never been found. Anthony Palma is accused of kidnapping the girl from her home and killing her. 

While her body was never found, Palma was arrested in 2015 after DNA testing connected him to evidence at the crime scene.

Palma lived two doors down from the victim in 1997.

His blood was found on the girl's bedroom window sill and on her ripped underwear, which was recovered in the backyard of her home.

He was questioned about the girl's disappearance both in 1997 and again in 2015. 

He said both times he was home the night of the incident, but denied knowing the victim or her mother.

According to Palma's attorney, Palma attempted suicide in November 2015 while in the Oklahoma County jail.

The trial is expected to last a week. 

Hatfield's mother is expected to be present. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
